Catch Up On Representing Border - 12 May 2022

On tonight's programme - more questions on the over budget and long delayed contract for two CalMac ferries. The Tories pile pressure on the Deputy First Minister to explain his role in approving the deal. Also tonight - demands the Scottish Government publish the results of an investigation into claims of bullying made against a former Cabinet Secretary. And how potential changes to abortion laws in the United States are fuelling tensions here. Nicola Sturgeon backs calls for buffer zones to be set up to prevent protests outside Scottish clinics. Plus commentary from The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Kieran Andrews from The Times.

Play Brightcove video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: