Dumfries and Galloway celebrate region's connection to China and Japan

Play Brightcove video

Dumfries and Galloway are celebrating the region's connection to China and Japan in a new exhibition.

Objects from east Asia are now on display at Dumfries Museum and Camera Obscura.

The team behind it say the focus is on the objects and how they came to be in the area with items such as paintings, silks and vases on show.

The exhibition has been created in partnership with the National Museum of Scotland as well as help from the local community.

Kita is one person who has helped by creating an interactive calligraphy section.

He was inspired to take it up recently after his mother, who was a talented writer, passed away.

Kita said for him it is a way of accessing his cultural heritage as well as keeping his mother's memory alive.

He said: "After my mum passed away, 'why didn't I not study seriously?'. So everyday, spending one hour or two hours, I am improving little by little which makes me satisfied."

The exhibition is open until 1 September.