A man has been put on the sex offenders register for assaulting nine different men in north Cumbria while working as an occupational health technician.

Marc Manning, 36, faced a total of 11 charges when he appeared in front of a judge at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday.

Manning admitted sexual assaults on nine men on seven different dates during 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism - one of which involved the filming of a tenth victim "for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification", and a second charge covering "multiple occasions" of voyeurism involving others between June 2018 and January 2021.

The case was adjourned after the prosecutor asked for more time to prepare the case and scrutinise statements provided by the victims.

The court heard how some of the men made references to "feeling exposed" and described a "loss of trust" in the wake of Manning’s offending.

Much of this is said to have been committed in north Cumbria while he was employed by an out-of-county private company.

Manning, of Glenmore Crescent, Thornton-Cleveleys, near Blackpool, is due to be sentenced at the crown court on 24 May, and was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.

He was ordered to comply with the sex offenders register notification requirements with immediate effect.

Judge Paul Hodgkinson said: "The precise term and duration of that will be determined when the sentence is passed."

