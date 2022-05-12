The husband of a woman accused of murdering a one-year-old they were trying to adopt has told Preston Crown Court he did not think he was in danger or at risk of serious harm.

Leiland-James Corkill died after sustaining 'catastrophic' head injuries at the home of Laura and Scott Castle in Barrow in January 2021.

Laura Castle admits manslaughter but denies murder.

Scott Castle denies allowing his death and told the jury in Preston he loved him, and thought text messages where his wife talked about "leathering" Leiland-James meant a smack on the bottom.

Laura Castle initially claimed Leiland-James fell off the sofa at her home in Barrow-in-Furness in January 2021.

But medics treating the child raised the alarm when they found his injuries did not match her story.

The 38-year-old continued to maintain his death was an accident until the eve of her trial when she admitted manslaughter.

Leiland-James was taken into care shortly after he was born. He was then approved by authorities to live with Castle and her husband from August 2020.

The trial continues.