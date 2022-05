Police are investigating after jewellery, electronics and cash were stolen from a property in Workington.

The incident happened overnight between 7 and 8 May on Shore Road, Salterbeck.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report it online, quoting incident number 88 of 8 May 2022 or phone 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.