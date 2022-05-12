Police warning after several thefts in Scottish Borders

Police have issued a warning following a series of thefts in the Scottish Borders.

The incidents occurred between Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 May.

Tools were reported stolen from a building site in Crumhaugh Road, Hawick, a work van in Drumlanrig Mews and a farm in Newcastleton.

Meanwhile, plant machinery was taken from the Upper Haugh car park opposite the Hawick Community Hospital.

A white Ford Transit van (H16RCG) was also stolen from Robertson Place, and a Honda quad bike from a farmhouse in the town.

Police Inspector Martin Gibson said: "We continue to investigate all of these crimes. I would ask anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious, or has dash cam footage or ring doorbells in these areas to please get in touch.

"I would also advise residents in the Borders to be vigilant, given this spate of thefts, and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

"Please make sure your property is not an easy target for criminals by keeping your home appropriately secured with windows and doors kept locked.

"And remember that sheds and garages are extensions of your home and should also be given consideration as to their security.

"Car and van owners should ensure they lock their vehicle, remove or store all items of value out of sight and take keys out of the ignition barrel when leaving them unattended.

"Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101."