Train strike to cause disruption in Cumbria and Scotland this weekend

Another train strike is due to cause disruption in Cumbria and Scotland this weekend.

TransPennine Express services will be affected on Sunday 15 May.

A small number of trains are set to run, but the company is asking people to travel on Saturday or Monday instead if possible.

Network Rail is carrying out engineering work between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday, with a replacement bus service running between Carlisle, Lockerbie Edinburgh and Glasgow.

TransPennine Express has organised ticket acceptance with other train operators for Sunday.

Tickets can be used on: Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), East Midlands Railway, Lumo (between Newcastle and Edinburgh), LNER (on Sunday only between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.