50-year-old man dies after crash on Stanwix Bank in Carlisle

A man has died 10 days after a collision on Stanwix Bank in Carlisle.

The crash happened on Monday 2 May and involved three cars travelling towards the city centre.

50-year-old Neil Errington was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries and died yesterday (12 May).

His family said: "Neil was a lovely man who would help anyone he could, old or young.

"He will be missed by many."

The incident happened at around 4pm when a white Mercedes A45, a blue BMW 320d and a black Fiat Punto were travelling in the direction of the city centre.

The driver of the BMW, a 52-year-old man from Cleator Moor, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury earlier this week. He has since been released under investigation.

Police are appealing to hear from any witnesses in the area around that time and in particular any cars that have dashcam footage.