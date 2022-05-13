The British Army have been training in Cumbria as they prepare to be deployed in eastern Europe later this year.

The Royal Lancers swapped Catterick for Warcop in May before they leave the country for six months.

They are able to complete training with minimal chance of disturbing local residents or wildlife at Warcop.

Before heading to Europe, they will be deploying on an exercise taking place across England and Scotland before going abroad.

During the training, troops have been making sure they are up to speed on the Jackal 2 vehicle and the weapons that can be mounted on it.