Two men accused of murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick plead not guilty

Two men accused of the murder of Ryan Kirkpatrick have pleaded not guilty.

Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Craig Porter, 33 appeared at the Carlisle Crown Court remotely, sitting side-by-side over a video link on Friday 13 May.

During a 25-minute hearing, both Hull and Porter pleaded not guilty to two charges which allege both the murder of Mr Kirkpatrick, and also manslaughter by the unlawful killing of him.

Mr Kirkpatrick, 24 from Carlisle died on Saturday 18 September last year from stab wounds.

Police officers had been called to the city’s Carlyle’s Court, off Fisher Street, at 8.48pm on that date after reports that a man had been stabbed. Mr Kirkpatrick, aged 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the hearing, Porter, of Fulmar Place, Carlisle, also denied a third charge alleging the assisting of an offender. This alleges that on 18 September, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, Porter "assisted and accompanied Kane Hull in leaving the country, with intent to impede" his apprehension or prosecution.

Hull, of no fixed address, and Porter are due to stand trial in front of a High Court judge, on 5 October.

They spoke only to confirm their names and enter the not guilty pleas.

A pre-trial hearing was provisionally set for 7 September.

It is estimated the trial will last around four weeks, but the court heard more people could face charges, allegedly of "assisting an offender" in connection with the investigation.

Hull and Porter were remanded in custody.