Cumbrian MP aiming for top job on major select committee

A Cumbrian MP is standing for election to the role of chairman on a House of Commons select committee.

Neil Hudson, Member of Parliament for Penrith and the Border has thrown his hat in the ring in a selection battle for the chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee.

Mr Hudson is already a member of the EFRA committee where he says is "working collegiately to scrutinise the Department for Food and Rural Affairs, robustly but fairly."

In his campaign to take the role, Mr Hudson also points out that he is an experienced vet and represents "one of the UK's most rural constituencies."

The Conservative MP has recently campaigned for change on the lack of mental health support in rural areas, food security and animal welfare.

He recently expressed concern in the House of Commons about the potential axing of plans to ban farmed fur and foie gras.

The MP has also campaigned against the pollution of the UK's rivers and streams due to lacking regulation of water companies.

Members are bidding to be chairman of the commons committee after Neil Parish resigned as an MP.

EFRA is currently exploring the obstacles to mental health support for people in rural communities.