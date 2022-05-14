Falklands veterans mark war's 40th anniversary in Carlisle ceremony

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Tim Backshall

Veterans of the Falklands War have marched through Carlisle to mark forty years since the conflict in the South Atlantic.

Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph on behalf of the Queen and the Falklands Government during a service of remembrance.

In a day full of symbolism, the flag of the Falklands was presented to Carlsle's mayor and MP by a representative of the island's government..

Hoisting it above the Old Town Hall was former Royal Marine Mark Gibbs from Maryport, who was part of the naval party that raised the flag in Port Stanley 40 years ago after the Argentinian surrender.

Around 90 veterans of the conflict marched from the cathedral to the cenotaph, among them Stuart Atkinson from Carlisle, who was on board HMS Sheffield when it was hit by a missile and eventually sank.. He spoke of his mixed emotions today

The veterans marched through the city centre to commemorate the anniversary. Credit: ITV Border

"Proudness, but also sadness," he said. "Not just for those who were lost in the Falklands, especially on the unit I was on, HMS Sheffield, but also those who are still suffering because many many ex-Falkland Islander is still suffering."

Also there was Royal Artillery veteran Dave Jardine who's from Castle Douglas.

"Everybody should know about it because it's 40 years and it's a long time since we've been there," he said.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Queen as well as local officials and a representative of the Falklands.

The Falkland Island Representative to the UK Government, Richard Hyslop, said: "There's a lot about Iraq and Afghanistan and quite rightly so but it's great that the Falklands veterans have the opportunity to have their day to come together and everyone to celebrate what they did and commemorate those that unfortunately didn't return."

The Mayor of Carlisle, Councillor Pamela Birks added: "It shows the importance and the significance that we should never forget what war means, the fatalities, the injuries, the memories, the PTSD."

The organiser, Falklands veteran Howard Foster said it was important to have an event like this in Cumbria.

"All these events happen down in the south, London, Portsmouth, Plymouth, and when I was first asked to get involved in this it was really just a church service and I thought I can make it better than that and so we've gone for this and it's been a great turn out."

Large crowds turned out to watch the parade and applause accompanied the veterans as they marched out of the city centre, an acknowledgment of the part they played 40 years ago.