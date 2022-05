A lifeboat crew from west Cumbria rescued a fishing boat which broke down at sea in a six hour operation.

Workington's RNLI crew was called at 2.30pm yesterday to help the vessel.

It had developed problems 20 miles south west of Workington with two people on board.

The volunteers attached a tow line to the fishing boat and towed it to Whitehaven.The lifeboat returned to its base at 8.31pm.