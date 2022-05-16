The new leader of the Labour Group on Dumfries and Galloway Council, Linda Dorward, has urged all groups on the council to work together to support families facing the cost of living crisis.

The Dumfries and Galloway Labour Group held their annual general meeting on Sunday 15 May where Lochar ward councillor and former Governor of Dumfries HMP, Linda Dorward, was elected unanimously by members of the nine strong Labour Group to take on the role as Leader from Elaine Murray, who stepped down from the council at the election.

Addressing the council, Councillor Dorward said: “At a time families are seeing their bills rise, and too many people are having to choose between heating and eating, the public will rightly be looking to their councillors to work together to support local people through these tough times.

With no group on council having an overall majority following the election on May 5th, Linda has called on all councillors to come together. Credit: ITV News

“Labour set out a bold manifesto at the election including measures to help families facing the impact of rising bills. We hope all councillors of all political persuasions and none will come together, join us by bringing their ideas to the table and together deliver a council plan that protects and supports our communities.“Our diverse region has elected a range of councillors from different parties and no single group has a mandate to lead the council on its own. We need a new approach that brings the different groups and councillors together. Of course there will be occasions when we will disagree with each other. That’s politics and people are rightly passionate about their views. But I believe more unites us, than divides us.

“We need to bring all the talents of our new council together to focus on agreeing a recovery plan for our region as we come out of the pandemic and put tackling the cost of living crisis front and centre of the work of our council. That will be the priority of the Labour Group and my appeal to other is- let’s do politic different and work together for our region.”