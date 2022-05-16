Dumfries' English Street has been closed to traffic and pedestrians while the former Treasure Cave property is being demolished.

During its demolition, a single lane on Shakespeare Street will be closed. The works are expected to take up to three weeks and diversion routes have been put in place.

One Friday 22 April, an emergency road closure was imposed on English Street in Dumfries due to the building being classed as 'unsafe'. Both lanes were closed to traffic for public safety reasons.

Officers from Dumfries and Galloway Council met with the owner's demolition contractor, Westlakes Demolition on 10 May so the company could provide officers with information about their process for the proposed demolition of the Treasure Cave on English Street.

Now that they have received confirmation from the building's owners, the road has now been closed completely while the demolition work takes place.

The council are anticipating the demolition of the building will cause disruption to local residents, businesses and motorists.