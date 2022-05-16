The defence barrister of a foster mother accused of murdering a one-year-old boy told the jury she “is a baby killer”.

Laura Castle admits the manslaughter of Barrow boy Leiland-James Corkill, but denies murder and two child cruelty offences. Her husband denies causing or allowing Leiland-James' death.

The couple were in the process of adopting the boy, who was originally from Whitehaven. Credit: NGN

The defence argued she did not intend to kill the baby she was trying to adopt.

The Prosecution had argued text messages in September 2020 expose the couple as “bullies.”In the messages, Laura Castle admitted "leathering" Leiland-James and called herself "an abusive parent."Summing up the Defence's case, David McLachlan QC said she did not intend to kill him.

Leiland-James Corkill was one year old when he died. Credit: NGN

Laura Castle cried, as her barrister told the court she says she is "in shock, terrified and ashamed" and that in the months preceding the death she "felt like she was being pulled in 20 million different directions…and couldn't take it anymore."He told the court Laura Castle was "a woman who had put herself forward to adopt a child, was at her wits end [...] and who just couldn't cope with the task".

The prosecution alleges Scott Castle was given the warning signs and should have intervened to protect the child.Mr Castle's defence barrister Simon Kealey QC told the court Mr Castle, who was working night shifts and asleep at the time the injuries happened, trusted his wife and did not think she would seriously hurt the child.The trial continues.