Police Scotland make urgent appeal for information on missing Kelso man

Officers are appealing for information to help find a missing 26-year-old man from Kelso.

McRae Fairbairn was last seen in Coamarket, Kelso at around 4:45am on Monday 16 May.

He has been described as white, around 5'10 of stocky build with fair hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top with 'EA7' written on the front in white writing, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

Sergeant Phil Winning said: “We are really worried about McRae and want to make sure he is okay. We have been speaking to those who know him and checking CCTV.

“If you have spoken to him or seen him, we urge you to come forward – you may have information that can help us find him.

“McRae, if you see this, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0349 of Monday, 16 May 2022.