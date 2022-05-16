A woman from west Cumbria has been arrested following a crash which killed two pedestrians.

Police were called at 12.08am on Sunday 15 May after a report was made about a collision at Flimby involving a vehicle and two pedestrians on the A596.

The two pedestrians, a man in his forties and a woman in her thirties, died at the scene.

A 30-year-old woman from west Cumbria has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The woman has been released on bail and police are appealing for witnesses and information.