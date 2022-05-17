Catch Up On Representing Border - 17 May 2022

On tonight's programme - The UK Government sets out plans to scrap parts of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade treaty. The Bill would ease restrictions on goods going to Northern Ireland from ports like Cairnryan, but the move is condemned by the opposition and the EU. Peter MacMahon speaks to Scotland's External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson. Also on the programme - a long journey to a new home. A Syrian refugee caught up in the conflict in Ukraine is reunited with his family in Dumfries. And could Galloway or the Cheviots be chosen as the site of Scotland's next National Park? Peter speaks to Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson and the new leader of Scottish Borders council Euan Jardine.

