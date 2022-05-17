Iconic Lake District attraction launches exclusive steam rail experience

The historic Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway in the Western Lake District has officially launched their exclusive steam rail experiences, unveiling three new luxury carriages at a special ceremony.

The new carriages, Joan, Ruth, and 1st Class Saloon 140 will allow visitors to make an extra-special journey in first-class comfort across Cumbria's West coast, as they take in the views on one of the UK's most scenic railway routes.

Joan is made of glass for panoramic views of the western coastline and mountains, with bucket seats and extra headroom. Credit: Cumbria Tourism

Ruth, on the other hand, is a Directors Saloon designed to deliver special 1st class experiences for guests with traditional cream teas or Lakeland hampers. Ruth features covered outdoor balcony seating, USB speakers, fold-down tables for wheelchair access, and two private compartments with an engraved glass sliding panel allowing both sides to become one.

The craftsmanship of the new carriages are a legacy to Lord Wakefield who contributed to saving the Railway in 1960. Credit: Cumbria Tourism

The craftsmanship of the new carriages are a legacy to Lord Wakefield who founded the Lake District Estates company and saved the Railway in 1960.

Joan and Ruth are named in honour of Wakefield's eldest and youngest daughters - The Honourable Mrs Joan Raynsford and the late Honourable Mrs Ruth Adorian. Both ladies were former Company Directors for over 50 years and the late Hon. Mrs Ruth Adorian was a strong local campaigner for disability access in public spaces.

Mr Peter Hensman, Chairman Lake District Estates says, "These new carriages take La'al Ratty to a new level of comfort and will enable our visitors to fully appreciate the beauty and grandeur of Eskdale.

"At the same time, by naming two of them Joan and Ruth, we pay tribute to the daughters of Lord Wakefield who, as directors of the Railway over 40 years, played a significant part in its development and success."