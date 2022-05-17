A drunken man filmed himself verbally abusing a Cumbrian MP before posting the footage on Snapchat.

Jonathan Penrice approached Workington MP Mark Jenkinson at a One Stop shop in Seaton, near Workington, sometime between 9pm and 10pm on Saturday 30 April.

On Tuesday 17 May, Workington Magistrates' Court heard that 27-year old Penrice, who had been drinking since midday, let out a foul-mouthed outburst with others present in the store.

He also filmed the incident on his phone.

Hurling abuse at Mr Jenkinson, Penrice said: "All yous (sic) do is rip the poor off."

His repeated use of the word 'Tory' was filled with expletives.

Mr Jenkinson - who was only feet away - held a coffee and responded to his abuser saying 'wind his neck in'.

Penrice later uploaded the video to a private Snapchat story.

While still drunk, he left a 'rude' message on a post by Mr Jenkinson about the incident on Twitter which was later deleted.

Describing the impact the incident had on him, Mr Jenkinson said: “The incident has left me quite shaken and worried about what could happen the next time I bumped into the male.

"I feel this is beyond what any reasonable person should expect to (encounter) in public, and I’m grateful that my children had stayed in the car and didn’t witness this.”

Penrice, of Clarendon Drive, Whitehaven, admitted to a public order charge in court.

Sean Harkin, his lawyer, said the defendant was 'thoroughly ashamed of himself'.

He continued: “It is aggravated by the fact that the victim is an MP and he is entitled to go about his business without that kind of abuse."

Penrice — a man of previous good character — was made subject to a 12-month community order and must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Lead magistrate, Charlotte Wood, told the defendant she was 'disgusted' with his criminal conduct, adding: “This is just totally unacceptable."