A Syrian refugee who fled the war in Ukraine has been reunited with his parents in Dumfries.

Following a long struggle to obtain a UK visa, Naeem Hijazi, 24, was welcomed by friends and family as he arrived at Edinburgh Airport on 14 May.

At the airport he told Representing Border "I was really nervous but now I'm very relieved. It's really thrilling being here, I feel so satisfied. After all these years I am finally with my parents."

Naeem's journey

In 2013, when he was just a teenager, Naeem's family fled the war in Syria, escaping to Lebanon.

He moved to Sudan alone to study medicine, but when his parents were offered UK visas under a UN resettlement scheme, he wasn't allowed back into Lebanon quickly enough to complete the paperwork to join them.

When war broke out in Sudan, Naeem fled once again, going initially to Egypt.

He was finally issued with a student visa to continue his studies in Ukraine, but was struck down by Covid-19 as soon as he arrived there at the start of 2022.

No sooner had he recovered, Russia invaded.

Naeem fled once again, at first on the train and then walking over 60km to the Polish border.

He had to wait for days in freezing temperatures before he was allowed to cross, and then collapsed with exhaustion.

Having reached Poland, he was put on a bus with other non-Ukrainian refugees and taken to Germany.

Naeem's parents were helped by local refugee action group Massive Outpouring of Love in their campaign for him to be granted a UK visa.

Local MP and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack also contacted the Home Office directly, to push his case.

In March 2022, Naeem was finally granted a UK family reunion visa, and two months later he arrived in Scotland to the jubilation of friends and family.

What next?

Naeem completed two years of study in medicine in Sudan, and was set to continue in Ukraine, before the Russian invasion.

He is determined to continue his quest to become a doctor, but is concerned about the price of university in Scotland, as well as the fact physical copies of his academic certificates were lost in Ukraine when the war began.

Naeem also wants to help other refugees: "they are willing to fulfil their dreams and be active members of their communities. To have a place to call home is all they need, so give them one."

First though, he wants to relax and explore his new home - Dumfries.