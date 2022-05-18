Twelve people died of Covid-19 in Cumbria last week as health officials warn the virus hasn’t gone away. 98 people were also admitted to hospital in the county in the same period.

In February the government removed all remaining restrictions in England that were previously introduced to tackle the spread of the virus.

But Cumbria County Council say that the virus is still circulating.

Authorities say it’s also not too late to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if people haven’t already. Credit: PA

Vicky Hepworth-Putt, Public Health Consultant for Cumbria County Council, said: “I know the last two years have been difficult for everyone and for many it’s a relief to have restrictions removed so they can get on with their lives as normal.

“However, not everyone feels that way. Understandably, many people who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch COVID-19 are worried about what might happen to them if they become infected.

“It’s really important we all work together to take care of ourselves and others, and support the NHS. You can do this by wearing face coverings in enclosed areas, letting fresh air in if you’re meeting others or by meeting outside and staying at home if you develop respiratory symptoms.”

“COVID-19 vaccines have enabled the gradual and safe removal of restrictions on everyday life over the past year and remain the most effective weapon in our armoury against this disease.

Public Health Consultant's say the COVID-19 vaccines approved in the UK are effective at preventing infection, hospitalisation and death. Credit: PA

The following groups of people are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccines:

· Everyone aged 5 and over can get a 1st and 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

· People aged 16 and over, and some children aged 12 to 15, can also get a booster dose.

· People aged 12 and over who had a severely weakened immune system when they had their first 2 doses, will be offered a 3rd dose and a booster (4th dose).

· People aged 75 and over, people who live in care homes for older people, and people aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system, will be offered a spring booster.

To book your 1st, 2nd or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the NHS website.