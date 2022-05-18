Catch Up On Representing Border - 18 May 2022

Tonight's programme comes from Westminster. The SNP demand Boris Johnson sack his chancellor as inflation hits a record forty year high, with Prime Minister under renewed pressure to take immediate action on the cost of living crisis

In an interview with Representing Border the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack tells Peter MacMahon he favours more income tax cuts to help families struggling to pay their bills. And the Daily Mirror's Pippa Crerar and Ben Riley-Smith from the Daily Telegraph join Peter to assess the inflationary and trade challenges facing Boris Johnson's government.

