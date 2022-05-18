More foster homes for dogs needed in the Scottish Borders

The Dog's Trust is looking for more foster Homes in the Scottish Borders.

They're asking people in Hawick, Galashiels and the wider region to take on unwanted animals.

The aim is to find unwanted dogs temporary homes with foster carers until what the Trust describe as a "forever home" is found.

Shona Crosbie is the 'home to home' coordinator with the Dog's Trust, operating from a rehoming centre in West Calder, near Livingston.

She said: "The scheme is successful nationwide, but the exciting news is that we are expanding the reach of our West Calder centre and are now looking to help dogs and dog lovers in Galashiels, Hawick and the rest of the Borders.

"Foster caring is the perfect way for dog lovers who are not in a position to adopt a dog of their own to experience the joy of looking after a dog whilst also preparing that dog for its new home.

"Not only does it benefit the carers, but it helps support people otherwise struggling to find somewhere to rehome their dog.

"The scheme's success wholly relies on having a great bank of foster carers and we are looking to recruit as many suitable carers as we can."

Leaflets and flyers are to be distributed to community centres and halls across the Borders for placement on notice boards.