Drug users in South Cumbria warned of adverse effects of heroine use

Cumbria police and ambulance service

Police in south Cumbria are warning drug users to consider their actions following reports of people suffering adverse effects to heroin in the Kendal area.

In a post of Facebook, they said: "we urge those who are considering taking heroin to consider the potential consequences of their actions. Taking drugs can prove to be fatal and ruins lives.

"There is support out there for people affected by drugs and I’d encourage people to access these to get any support they need.

"We would like to urge anyone with information on the supply of illegal drugs to contact us so we can investigate and protect our communities."

