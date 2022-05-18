Farmers from across the UK gathered in Dumfries to learn about some of the latest information around grass growing.

ScotGrass, which returned to Crichton Royal Farm in Dumfries, gave farmers the opportunity to witness the most up to date Grass Harvesting Machinery currently on the market. The largest number of grassland harvesting equipment were showcased, with various types of material being put on display across field-scale plots.

ScotGrass showcases the latest technology in grass making Credit: ScotGrass

Farming in the UK now contributes more than 120 billion pounds each year to the UK economy but the last three years have had their challenges.

Organised by the Agricultural Engineers Association on behalf of their members, the event highlighted new tech and alternative options for farmers to explore that could help solve cost problems.

The event comes as an increasing number of farmers face challenges such as rising fuel costs and fertiliser prices which have trebled in a year.

Around 5,000 farmers from across the UK travelled to the Crichton Royal Farm to learn about the latest technologies Credit: ScotGrass

There were also tractors powered by methane on show - something that could change the future of the industry in terms of becoming more sustainable.

Organiser and host, Hugh McClymonth, said: "most important, I think, is the social aspect for everyone to get out and meet like minded people we have had two years of lockdown and we have also had Brexit, so to come here and learn about the new technology with grass harvesting and grass crop."