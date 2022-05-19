Catch Up On Representing Border - 19 May 2022

On tonight's programme, a warning of the devastating impact on passengers and businesses as ScotRail introduce a temporary timetable slashing rail services in the South of Scotland.

Also on the programme, the new station that is on track. We report from the Berwickshire village of Reston as it gets ready to be re-connected to the rail network for the first time in almost sixty years.

And after the police confirm Boris Johnson won't face further partygate fines Peter MacMahon asks the political editors of the Daily Record and Scottish Sun, Paul Hutcheon and Rachel Watson, what dangers still lie ahead for the Prime Minister.

