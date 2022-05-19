The mother and siblings of a footballer who suffered brain injuries after being punched in Australia have returned to the UK after months by his side.

Danny Hodgson, 26, spent 186 days in hospital after he was attacked at Perth train station in an unprovoked assault in September 2021.

The single punch left Danny in a coma with catastrophic brain injuries. He has been learning to walk ever since.

A teenager, who can't be named for legal reasons, was jailed for the attack in March.

His parents flew out to Australia a few weeks after the incident and have been by his side during this recovery.

Danny's mother, Nicola, has now returned to the UK, while his father stays with him.

Danny Hodgson was playing for Australian side ECU Joondalup when he was attacked. Credit: BTV

Speaking to ITV News, Nicola said: "As a mother, I'll never ever get over what happened.

"To watch your son in that state through no fault of his own, just trying to get home one night."

She continued: "[He is] somebody who is a gentle soul, who wouldn't hurt anybody.

"I'll never get over it. I have nightmares about it every night and that's something I won't get over."