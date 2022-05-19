Staff at an animal welfare charity in Cumbria are on the hunt for a home for a young dog who was abandoned with a broken leg.

Dogs Trust Cumbria are looking to rehome the Saluki, named Kevin, after he was abandoned at Frame and Swift Vets, in Penrith, and was never claimed by his owners.

It is thought Kevin, aged between one and two, might have been hit by a car which resulted in a broken leg as well as some head trauma.

The cost of the emergency surgery needed to treat his leg was covered by the Dogs Trust, and he is now recovering by a charity foster carer.

The charity's Penrith Transfer Centre assistant manager, Amy Redpath, said: "We’re not sure of Kevin’s story as he was abandoned at our local vets with some pretty severe injuries.

"Thankfully these have been treated and he is on the mend.

“Kevin is a really sweet boy and is doing incredibly well recovering from his operation with his foster carers.

"Any potential owners will need to support him with the rest of his recovery, but it won’t be long until he is ready to go on some big adventures with a new family.”

Kevin is now looking for committed owners who are happy to carry on his rest period to allow his leg to heal. Credit: Dogs Trust

The team looking after Kevin said he steals the hearts of everyone he meets.

The requirements for fostering Kevin are:

His health has improved with housetraining and time spent alone, but new owners would need to continue this

He can live with children aged eight years and over

Dogs Trust foster carers need to be over the age of 18, preferably have an adult-only home and be around for most of the day

He would like a secure garden

To enable his post-operation vet appointments to continue

Fosterers need to have their own car and live within an hour’s journey of the centre

Anyone who could offer Kevin a home should visit www.dogstrust.org.uk