Hostile behaviour towards people with visible differences has risen

Play Brightcove video

A man from Scotland with facial palsy has spoken of his concern as research shows hostile behaviour towards people with visible differences has increased.

Atholl Mills, 28, from Berwickshire, Scotland, was born with cystic hygroma and has facial palsy, following surgery as a baby.

The 26-year-old says his visible difference have brought about stares and cruel remarks.

The charity, Changing Faces, has released new research showing that behaviour like this has risen.

As a result, Atholl has teamed up the charity in a campaign ‘Stop The Stare’ and is calling on the public to be respectful. Credit: BTV

Changing Faces is the UK’s leading charity for anyone with a disfigurement or visible difference – a scar, mark or condition on their face or body.

The research has been carried out for the charity by Savanta ComRes found a rise in hostile behaviour from a third (34%) in 2019 to over two in five (43%) in 2021.

51% said they have felt self-conscious or embarrassed because of their visible difference.

25% report feeling isolated and lonely because of their visible difference.

28% report they get stared at when they go out in public.

Atholl says, “It wasn’t until I was about seven that I realised I looked different. A nasty comment from a boy in my class awakened my understanding that other people viewed me differently.

"From that moment I noticed the people staring in the street. I went from being an outgoing child to a teenager who hid away, even avoiding family days out.

"For me, stares are just as bad as abusive comments. When you’re on the receiving end of a stare, it can make you feel incredibly anxious. Is this going to escalate to verbal or physical abuse because of the way I look?"

Atholl is appearing in a powerful film made by Changing Faces to try and tackle the problem.

The charity is sharing the film, alongside tips for the public on how to avoid staring in the first place, as well as advice on what to do if you do catch yourself staring at someone with a visible difference.

Atholl adds, "I was taught as a child that staring is rude. There’s a difference between someone noticing you and a stare. So, I don’t think it’s ‘woke’ or being ‘a snowflake’ for people with visible differences and disfigurements to be reminding people that they really shouldn’t stare.

"If we all embraced and celebrated difference a bit more, I think that would help prevent negative behaviours like staring."

Heather Blake, Chief Executive, Changing Faces says: "We had hoped the shared experience of the Covid-19 pandemic might promote a more understanding society, but for those with a visible difference or disfigurement, there’s actually been a marked increase in being on the receiving end of stares, comments and abuse when they go out in public.

"It’s simply not acceptable that people are experiencing negative behaviours, abuse and discrimination because of how they look."

Anyone dealing with the impact of staring, or other negative reactions, to their visible difference can contact Changing Faces Support & Information Line service who can listen and direct people to the best support for them.