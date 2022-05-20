Play Brightcove video

A North Cumbrian man is hoping to walk up a Lake District fell 1,000 times to raise money for the charity that helped care for his wife.

Steve Hartley, 69, has been scaling Carrock Fell near Caldbeck for 10 years.

He started walking up the 1,500 ft fell in the northern Lakes in 2013, aiming to make 100 ascents each year - the equivalent to climbing Everest from sea level five times.

Since Steve's wife Jan was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), he has raised money to support the Eden Valley Hospice which supports people with life limiting illnesses.

He has raised £2,170 so far, and hopes to reach his goal this autumn.

Each walk takes Steve up to an hour. Credit: ITV Border

Steve, who is retired but is a full-time carer for Jan, said: "Over the years Eden Valley Hospice has provided great support to Jan through their Day Services for people with life-limiting diseases. They have also provided respite breaks from time to time, giving me the opportunity to have short periods away from home.

"The hospice provides much more than palliative care which is the role that most people perceive. It also provides physical and emotional support to family members impacted by life-limiting conditions."

He hopes to complete the final ascent in September - at which point he hopes he might be able to start walking up a different peak.

"We used to be keen hill walkers in the past until MS took away Jan's physical abilities," Steve said.

"Given my caring role, going out for all-day climbing adventures has become impractical and Carrock Fell is both a good climb, a workout, and can be done without disrupting her care for too long.

"Covid-19 has put paid to several of the hospice's functions and has also impacted on its ability to raise funds for its vital activities. I saw achieving my goal as an opportunity to repay the hospice in some modest way."