Thousands arrive in Keswick for the start of the town's mountain festival

Play Brightcove video

Report by Fiona Marley-Paterson

It is Keswick Mountain Festival this weekend (20 May 2022), one of the biggest events in the town's calendar.

Thousands will be listening to their heroes stories of epic adventures and trying out some of their own.

The Festival Village on Crow Park hosts a wide variety of family-friendly activities, including:

Wildlife walks

Virtual tank driving

A Segway course

Mountain trike ramble

BMX displays

Slacklining and many more

Dwayne Fields from North London was one of the attendants. He grew up in North London but found his way to the great outdoors.

He has been to the mountains, the jungle, the desert, Antarctica, and is now using his experience to give young people opportunities to do the same. He is hoping to use the outdoors to help people turn their lives around.

He said: "I took young people from across London who have never really left the M25.

"[One of the young boys] had been kicked out of school and kicked out of home because of his behaviour.

"When we were at the Red Squirrel campsite in Scotland his face dropped and he started to turn a reddish colour and his eyes started to fill.

"It's the fact that his dad said [he was] proud of him. That was the first time anyone had ever said that to him in his life."