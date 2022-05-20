The family of a man who died following a collision at Flimby have paid tribute to his life.

David Muir, 43, of Parton died on May 15.

His family paid tribute by writing a poem for him which read:

'You were just one in a million the best son there could ever be,

'Yes, we had our ups and down as a loving family,

'Why did you have to pass so tragically,

'David we will sorely miss you in our family,

'Our memories will never falter of the good times we did share,

'For in our hearts of love you will be forever there,

'So, my son I say to you a fond goodbye and writing this with a tear in my eye.'