Two people have died following a house fire in Cumbria.

Police were called at 4:47am today (22 May) with a report of a house fire in Distington.

A 58-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl both died at the scene of the fire at Toll Bar Houses.

Emergency services are working together to investigate the cause of the fire.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated and there are no further reported injuries been reported.

A number of roads remain closed as emergency services continue to deal with this incident. They are:

A595 is closed southbound between the roundabout near Dobies’ dealership and the roundabout at Howgate.

A597 is closed between the roundabout near to the Toyota dealership and the junction of Hallywood Road.

B5306 is closed between the roundabout near to the Toyota dealership and the junction of Barfs Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.