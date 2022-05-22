Westminster diary: Cost of living priorities & Cumbrian MP's lucky numbers

The UK government are under pressure to provide urgent further support for people, on both sides of the border and beyond, who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Prime Minister's Questions was dominated by the issue on Wednesday, after official inflation figures for April showed prices are rising at their fastest rate for 40 years.

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford declared: "If this Chancellor will not deliver an emergency budget, it is time for the Prime Minister... to sack the Chancellor, and to put somebody else in office who will act."

He mistakenly said "sack the Treasury" too, provoking some amusement.

Responding, Boris Johnson pointed to these being global issues, and said the government has offered billions in support already, but: "everybody in the country knows... that we are not through this yet... they all know that the government are going to do more."

The questions remain: what are they going to do, and when?

Later on Wednesday, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack gave us an insight into what he's arguing for around the cabinet table.

The Dumfries & Galloway MP said: "What more I'd like to see done is a further tax cut, because I think that's how you get money into people's pockets."

Asked by our Political Editor Peter MacMahon for his position on a windfall tax, he said: "My view is that the energy companies should be taking their profits and reinvesting them into green energy schemes."

Watch their interview - and Wednesday's Representing Border programme - here.

There will be significantly reduced ScotRail services in the South of Scotland from Monday (23 May) due to industrial action.

During Transport Questions in the Commons on Thursday, Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale Conservative MP David Mundell said a similar dispute is causing "huge disruption" to TransPennine Express services from Lockerbie Station, particularly at weekends.

Transport Minister Wendy Morton described the situation as "really disappointing", and said "we absolutely urge the unions to work with TPE to identify ways of restoring rest-day working."

I wrote last week about Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron's disappointment at the government's attempts to tackle excessive second home ownership.

During Housing Questions on Monday, the Liberal Democrat MP argued again for changes to planning permission rules so properties built for local families don't become second homes, leading to "communities being hollowed out."

Housing Minister Stuart Andrew responded by saying he is holding a series of roundtable events around the country to look at issues around second homes, and "perhaps I could come up to the Lake district and hold one there."

A man who filmed himself verbally abusing Workington MP Mark Jenkinson, before posting the footage online, was sentenced on Thursday.

Jonathan Penrice was given a 12-month community order and must complete 80 hours unpaid work.

The incident happened at a local shop last month, and the Conservative MP said it left him "quite shaken."

Mr Jenkinson is being asked for his lottery numbers at Westminster, having been drawn out of the Private Members' Bill ballot for the second time in a row.

The draw involves numbered balls being picked out of a jar at random.

The Workington MP was first out last year, and was successful in changing the law to ensure careers guidance should be provided throughout secondary school.

This year he was 11th, so he has the chance to propose another piece of legislation.

Catch up with this month's Around the House, featuring some of our region's representatives debating the major political stories.