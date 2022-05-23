A ScotRail boss has urged "compromise" with unions as a new timetable came into force with 700 fewer services across Scotland.

The operator's service delivery director David Simpson said train drivers' demands for a pay increase of around 10% were "not sustainable".

More than a third of daily rail services are being halted from Monday 23 May because of industrial action over the ongoing dispute.

Aslef union members are refusing to work overtime and on rest days as part of t he action which comes just a month after ScotRail was nationalised.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the reduced timetable will provide greater certainty for commuters as she told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme there were 349 cancellations on Sunday, with 440 services affected.

ScotRail's Mr Simpson told the BBC programme that compromise will be required on both sides of the negotiating table.

"We need to sit down and talk against the background where everyone is clear there will need to be a compromise," he said.

"The demands of 10% to 11% are just not sustainable in the current economic climate with the railway.

"We need to find a way around that. We need to recognise the kind of demands the unions are making but also the need to demonstrate taxpayer value."

ScotRail drivers typically earn more than £50,000 a year and a 2.2% pay increase was offered, with the opportunity to take part in a revenue share agreement which would take the total package to 5%.

Aslef have rejected the offer, calling it "derisory".

Mr Simpson said the offer was a "good one" and would have "gone a long way" to resolving the issues raised by the union.

Kevin Lindsay is Aslef's Scottish Organiser, and is calling for more talks to solve matters.

Talking earlier in the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, he said: "I'm desperate to get round the negotiating table but I can't negotiate myself.

"I need somebody from ScotRail or Transport Scotland to come along with the authority to make a deal so we can move forward because this is damaging Scotland's economy.

"It's damaging our cultural events, we really need some action on this to move this forward."

Acknowledging that the striking drivers may have more money than those in other sectors, Mr Lindsay added: "I appreciate other sectors and other workers may not be on the samesalaries or may not be making the same demands, but this isn't a race to thebottom.

"My job is to protect the terms and conditions of train drivers, and train drivers are telling me quite clearly they are looking for a sensible settlement that we can actually move forward on to deliver for the passengers of Scotland."

Ms Gilruth also told the radio show that compromise is essential between the two parties to resolving the dispute.

The Scottish Government says work is under way to recruit more train drivers and reliance on rest-day working must stop.

Speaking to the BBC over the weekend, Employment Minister Richard Lochhead, said he hoped the dispute would be "sorted soon".

