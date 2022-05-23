The first trains in nearly 60 years have started calling at Reston train station.

TransPennine was the first rail operator to stop at the £20m redeveloped station, following its closure in 1964 as part of the Beeching cuts.

From the 23 May, Reston station is being serviced by eight trains each day during the week; predominantly running between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Seven of these services will be operated by TransPennine Express, and one will be provided by London North Eastern Railways.

Scotland's Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth, was at the station in Berwickshire for the reopening, which is part of a multimillion pound investment in the country's infrastructure.

Reston station was first opened, in 1864, but closed just over a century later.

As part of the station's reopening, there are now two new 270m long, 4m wide station platforms.

A new footbridge now crosses the railway, with lift access on both sides meaning people can get to a transport interchange which has been created and to the north platform.

People driving to the station may also notice changes at Reston Main Street, as a new mini roundabout has been built as part of the revamp.

It is close to the junction with The Orchard, and serves a new road and foot/cycle path that has been created in parallel.

The road will serve both The Orchard and Reston Station.

An addition 40 spaces have been added to the carpark as part of the redevelopment, along with electric charging points; proposals are in place to further expand the site in the future.

Work to maintain and upgrade the overhead lines has also been completed.

