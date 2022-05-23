One person has died after a three-vehicle collision on the A66 in Cumbria.

Police were called to the incident at 12:13pm on Monday 23 May. It involved two cars and a HGV.

One person died at the scene, two people were air-lifted to hospital in critical conditions and two further people have minor injuries.

The A66 remains closed between Kemplay and Brough, in both directions, whilst the road is made safe and investigations are conducted.

Cumbria Police says congestion is to be expected in and around the area and advise drivers to plan their routes accordingly.

Diversions include the A685 and M6. HGVs should take the A69.