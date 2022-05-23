Drivers are being urged to use alternative routes as the A66 has been closed between Kemplay and Brough following a serious collision.

The crash involves three cars and has meant the road has been closed in both directions.

The Police, air ambulance, ambulance and Fire Search and Rescue have all been called to the scene.

It is thought that road will be closed for a considerable length of time in order for Cumbria Police to carry out investigations and make the road safe.

The force is now calling on drivers to plan alternative routes to avoid congestion building up.

Diversions will include the A685 and M6, with HGVs being asked to take the A69.