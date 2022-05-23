Tributes have been paid to a father and daughter that tragically died in a house fire in Workington.

It happened at Toll Bar Houses in Distington on Sunday 22 May.

Police have named them as 58-year-old Paul “Archie” Scott and 14-year-old Mia Carole Scott.

Formal ID has yet to take place and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing on behalf of the coroner.

Mia’s school have released the following tribute.

Des Bird is the headteacher at Workington Academy, where Mia went to school, "The whole school community is shocked at this incredibly sad news and we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to all Mia’s family and friends.

"Mia was such a kind and caring girl, who was always smiling and helping others. She had the most infectious sense of humour and would always see the good in every situation. She was an amazing and loyal friend who will be sadly missed by all of the teachers and students in our school.

"Workington Academy is part of a close-knit community and the loss of Mia and her father will be felt keenly by very many people.

"We will be holding assemblies to remember them and to ensure that everyone knows there is specialist support available for both our young people and our staff."