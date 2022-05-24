The heartbroken family of young woman who died in a fatal crash earlier this month have paid tribute to her.

Bethanie Clark, 31, of Lowca, died in a collision on the A596 at Flimby on 15 May.

"My daughter Bethanie struggled with her mental health and addiction for years, yet was one in a million, her heart was immense, and she was the most caring person anyone could meet," wrote her mother.

"She put everyone and everything before herself. She had a great love for animals and her passion was her dogs (Pippa, Bobs and Chloe), but this love did not compare to the love she had for son Harry, he was her world, and she will live on in him.

"To my darling Bessie, tragically taken from us too soon.We love you; we will miss you immensely.

"You are the star that shines and sparkles bright in the night sky. Until you are in our arms again all our love Mam and Harry XXXX"

Police were called at 12.08am on 15 May to reports of the crash which involved a vehicle and two pedestrians; one of whom was Bethanie.

She died at the scene.

Bethanie's father added: "It is with great sadness we are writing this, following the loss of my daughter Bethanie.

"Words and times we can no longer share, but in my heart you will always be there. Rest peacefully now, Lots of love, Dad and Declan XXX"

As part of their tribute's, Bethanie's family added a quote from the American author Rossiter W Raymond: "Life is eternal, Love is immortal, Death is only a horizon."

David Muir, 43, of Parton also died in the incident.

Cumbria Police have renewed its appeal for witnesses, and are looking to identify four vehicles in the area shortly before the collision.

It also wants to speak to a female driver who stopped and asked another witness to call the police before continuing her journey.

Anyone who was travelling from Flimby towards the 40mph zone in the direction of Workington before midnight on 14 and into the 15 May, should also get in touch.

A 30-year-old woman from west Cumbria has been arrested following the crash on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been released on bail.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: