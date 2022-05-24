Man arrested in connection with reported rape in Carlisle city centre

A man has been arrested in connection with a reported sexual offence in Carlisle.

Police received a report of a rape in the area of the West Walls car park, which is off the Victoria Viaduct area of city centre, before 6pm on Wednesday 18 May.

Cumbria Police arrested a 23-year-old man who has been released on bail.

A female is being supported by specially trained officers.

The force is now appealing for witnesses following the reported incident.

Anyone who was in the area of the city around the time is being asked to contact the police.

