An occupational health technician who sexually assaulted nine men by making them believe they were receiving routine hernia tests has been jailed.

Marc Manning, who had previously worked as an ambulance service technician and as a police community support officer, committed his crimes over several weeks in 2018 while employed by a private company.

In his role, the 36-year-old was deployed to the North West to carry out health checks on behalf of firms.

While assigned to one major employer Manning carried out 205 examinations during 2018.

These checks would usually include checking height, weight, blood pressure and eyesight.

It would also involve discussing any actual medical issues workers may have, and the provision of urine samples.

Yet Carlisle Crown Court heard how in February 2021 a health and safety advisor for the company Manning was working for contacted the company and asked what to expect in the upcoming appointment.

He said that during a previous health check by Manning he received what was described as a “hernia check”.

No further details were given but the man mentioned other colleagues had experienced similar assessments.

Another health technician was contacted and stated they were not qualified to carry out such tests and that hernia checks would “absolutely not” be part of a standard screening.

It later emerged Manning had been dismissed from his occupational therapy job.

A summary of the sexual assaults was provided in court with five victims present.

One man had stated: “I thought ‘well he’s obviously a doctor or a doctor of some sort so yeah that’s fine’.”

Another said: “He was a medical professional and I trusted him.”

In victim impact statements, the men spoke of their trust and confidence in health professionals being severely affected, and being apprehensive about upcoming medical appointments.

“He has completely abused his power and position,” said one man. “It is so bad what he has done to us all.”

Another said: “This is something I will carry with me for a very long time.”

The court also heard how men described feeling “violated” and “humiliated” while another told colleagues that Manning was “full on and very weird”.

Several men spoke of seeing a mobile phone “propped up” against items during their respective tests. One spoke of someone saying to him: “Good luck in there.”

Following Manning's arrest and seizure of devices from his home, two phones contained a substantial number of videos showing men urinating and getting changed in gym changing rooms.

There were at least 300 videos filmed in different locations with victims “oblivious” to his use of a covert recording application.

None showed any of the examinations, many of which occurred in north Cumbria.

Prosecutor Harriet Lavin told the court: "A PC states that in her time as a police officer, she‘s never seen a phone contain such a large amount of voyeuristic material.

“Upon viewing the phone she felt very concerned at not only the quantity but also the efforts the defendant has gone to enable himself to gain such material over a long period of time.”

Manning, of Glenmore Crescent, Thornton-Cleveleys, near Blackpool, had no previous convictions and initially prepared a statement denying the offences.

He later admitted nine sexual assaults and two offences of voyeurism. These took place between June 2018 and January 2021.

The former occupational health therapist has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars.

He has also been made to sign both sex offenders’ register and follow the strict terms of a prevention order, indefinitely.

Defending Manning, Anthony Parkinson said the defendant had written a letter to the court which “candidly outlines his remorse and regret for his offending".

He added: “He has to face the punishment and judgement for what he did.”

Judge Richard Archer concluded: “The extent to which your offending represents a gross breach of trust cannot be over-estimated.

“There can be no doubt that all of your offending behaviour was intentional and was committed for your own sexual gratification.”

