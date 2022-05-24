Representing Border - 24th May 2022

On tonight's programme - after the new partygate pictures the pressure grows on the Scottish Tory leader to U-turn again and push for the PM to quit. Also on the programme - new leadership at Dumfries and Galloway Council but the SNP and Labour remain in charge. We ask South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth if the deal flies in the face of promises made by the Scottish Labour leader that the party wouldn't do deals with rivals. And just how and when will Scotland's trains return to normal? With a temporary timetable that's slashed services the Transport Minister says she is working to resolve the dispute. Matty Sutton speaks to The Scotsman's Transport Correspondent Alastair Dalton.

Play Brightcove video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: