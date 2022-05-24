A beloved therapy dog has died after falling 45 metres into a Cumbrian quarry.

Findlay, who was almost three years old, was with a man who had been climbing in the main quarry at Hodge Close in Coniston on 22 May.

Rescuers administered CPR but Findlay could not be saved.

The serving animal has been described as "much loved and happy boy," who helped children and adults with his "calm and friendly nature and big heart."

The tribute was posted by Coniston Mountain Rescue on their Facebook page.

The rescue team was called by Cumbria Police to rescue the dog, after he fell at around 11.30am on Sunday.

A team made up of 11 volunteers lifted the therapy dog out of the quarry using a stretcher and rope lift system.

The efforts to save Findlay took almost three hours in total.

Coniston Mountain Rescue team says, "Our thoughts are with his owners, as well as his extended family."

In his role as a therapy dog Findlay helped children and adults with his calm and friendly nature. Credit: Coniston Mountain Rescue

