Catch Up On Representing Border - 25th May 2022

On tonight's programme - Boris Johnson denies lying to parliament over partygate, saying the publication of the report into Downing Street rule breaking should draw a line under the scandal. The Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tells Greg Hoare, with war in Ukraine, now is the wrong time to get rid of the PM. Also tonight as Nicola Sturgeon becomes Scotland's longest serving First Minister we'll reflect on her record with the former Tory Leader Jackson Carlaw, Labour's Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie and the Borders MSP Christine Grahame.

