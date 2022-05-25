Two men found injured after disturbance in Dumfries flat

Two men have been found injured after a disturbance at a Dumfries flat.

Police Scotland received a report of a disturbance at a flat, in Church Street, just after midnight on Wednesday 25 May.

When emergency services arrived they found two men, aged 29 and 35, injured. Both men were taken to hospital.

The 29-year-old has been transferred to a hospital in Edinburgh.

The 35-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland are appealing for information following the disturbance. Credit: PA

Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquires and will review CCTV footage for information.

Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson said: "We believe there were other people in the flat around the time of the disturbance and I am appealing to them to contact us as they could have vital information which could assist our enquiries.

"I would also like to ask local residents who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen something suspicious to get in touch with us.

"It’s imperative we establish exactly what has happened here."

Anyone with information should contact police.