Two men found injured after disturbance in Dumfries flat
Two men have been found injured after a disturbance at a Dumfries flat.
Police Scotland received a report of a disturbance at a flat, in Church Street, just after midnight on Wednesday 25 May.
When emergency services arrived they found two men, aged 29 and 35, injured. Both men were taken to hospital.
The 29-year-old has been transferred to a hospital in Edinburgh.
The 35-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquires and will review CCTV footage for information.
Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson said: "We believe there were other people in the flat around the time of the disturbance and I am appealing to them to contact us as they could have vital information which could assist our enquiries.
"I would also like to ask local residents who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen something suspicious to get in touch with us.
"It’s imperative we establish exactly what has happened here."
Anyone with information should contact police.