Report by James Mahon

A professional cyclist has led a cycling session for pupils at a school in Dumfries.

Anna Shackley got children on their bikes at Loreburn Primary School on Wednesday 25 May.

The session took place at The Crichton, in Dumfries, which will host the time-trials for this year’s British National Road Championships on Thursday 23 June.

That will be followed by the circuit races in Kirkcudbright on Friday 24 June and the road races in Castle Douglas on Sunday 26 June.

Children from Loreburn Primary School in Dumfries get on their bikes for a session with pro-cyclist Anna Shackley. Credit: British Cycling

Shackley, 21, is the current under-23 British National Time Trial Champion and currently rides for UCI Women's WorldTeam SD Worx.

She represented Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and is aiming to win the elite time trial title at this year's British National Road Championships on 23-26 June, and will also be competing in the road race.

Speaking at the session, Shackley said: "I'm very excited to visit The Crichton and see the great course ahead of the British National Time Trials in a few weeks' time.

"I'm really looking forward to racing British National Road Championships again and to fight it out with the hopes of retaining my title, particularly in my home nation.

"With the incredible breadth of British talent out there, I'm sure the race on Scottish soil will be one to remember, for both riders and spectators.”

