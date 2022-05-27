Play Brightcove video

A dangerous driver who crashed into a brick wall at the end of a 105mph police chase which involved a dramatic near miss with another motorist has been spared immediate jail.

Carlisle Crown Court heard today (Friday 27 May) how a police constable began chasing 37-year-old Ryan Charters after 9pm on 27 April.

Charters was driving at high speed in an Audi A4 which belonged to another man.

After travelling through numerous red lights in central Workington, Charters headed out of town and onto the A595, overtaking a car which was slowing to turn right.

The prosecutor said: "That brought him into conflict with oncoming traffic and a near miss with an ongoing vehicle."

Dash cam footage released by police shows the officer reaching 105mph in an attempt to stop him in his tracks. Credit: BTV

Dash cam footage released by police shows the officer reaching 105mph in an attempt to stop him in his tracks.

Despite the PC aiming to keep Charters out of Workington, he drove back into the town where a stinger device had been placed on the road to puncture the tyre of the car but did not disable it.

Charters almost lost control of the car as he reached up to 70mph, heading through more red lights and ignoring a stop sign while also travelling along narrow residential roads with parked car along them.

Mr Burke said: "Until he crashed into a brick wall in a car park, he attempted to flee the scene but was detained."

Charters, of John Street, Workington, provided a positive drug wipe test which indicated cocaine use, but did not face prosecution for that. Credit: BTV

During a first court appearance he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance.

He was said to have an unusual criminal record which included some offences but also extremely long gaps between them.

As he was sentenced, Charters’ barrister Kim Whittlestone, said he had struggled with a drug addiction for many years.

The court heard he was on a downward spiral at the time of the police pursuit.

However, the probation service decided to work with him after he remained drug-free since being detained in late April.

Judge Richard Archer suspended an eight-month prison term for the maximum term of two years and ordered Charters to take part in rehabilitation and complete 180 hours’ unpaid work.

Charters was also banned from driving for 18 months and must take an extended re-test.

Highlighting the high speed through residential and built-up areas, Judge Archer said: "If everything I have read about you is correct, you don’t need me to tell you how many lives you potentially could have put at risk."

Sparing Charters prison, the judge said as he concluded the hearing: "You now have the future very much in your own hands”.